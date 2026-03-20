A LICHFIELD business is celebrating after landing a regional tourism award.

Thyme Kitchen, based at Curborough Countryside Centre on Watery Lane, scooped the Causal Dining title at the Visit Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Tourism Awards.

The trophies were handed out at a ceremony in Tamworth, with other winners including the National Memorial Arboretum which was crowned in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism category.

Cllr Hayley Coles, cabinet member for culture and communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I would like to say a huge well done to all our winners at this year’s awards and how proud I am of them. “Once again, it’s wonderful to see such a broad mix of winners and runners up, from our larger attractions, like Alton Towers and the National Memorial Arboretum, to other smaller independent businesses like Thyme Kitchen. “Staffordshire really is a fantastic county to visit and its events like this that help us showcase our amazing tourism offer to a much wider audience. “These businesses are the backbone of our economy, supporting jobs and strengthening communities and we’re working hard with them to grow the sector even further. “We really are the nation’s playground and the beating heart of the country.”

Full details of all winners can be found on the Visit Staffordshire website.