A LICHFIELD mental health counsellor is celebrating publishing a collection of poems with the aim of giving other people suffering from depression hope and solace.

Sheila McMahon’s second book – Behind Closed Doors – which features poems penned during episodes of depression in her teens, will be launched at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

She hopes that her poems will help raise awareness of the signs of depression and prevent tragedies.

Sheila said:

“A person can feel very alone with feelings of guilt and shame when in episodes of depression. “I am sharing my poems from a time when I felt those feelings to highlight that there is no shame in feeling how we really feel.”

The work highlights her journey through counselling to manage her own mental illness, and her path to becoming a counsellor

Sheila added:

“I was helped when I needed it, so I am just passing it on. “Ultimately, I hope that by sharing this selection of poems, especially those penned in my darkest times of depression including in my teens and early 20s, I can give others who find themselves struggling hope and encouragement to find a way through.”

The book will be launched at the Garrick between 11am and 1pm on 4th April. Those wanting to attend can email contact@mindmanagementforyou.com.