A MUSICIAN is returning to Lichfield to showcase his new album.

Jeremy Sassoon will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 18th April.

He will perform songs from his new release, Older and Wiser, as well as signing copies of the album after the show.

The singer and pianist has previously headlined the likes of Ronnie Scott’s, the 606 Club and the Jazz Cafe. He has also performed at the likes of the North Sea Jazz Festival, The Iridium Jazz Club in New York and Berlin’s A Trane.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Hub audiences have really taken to Jeremy and we can’t wait to have him back in the building again.”

Tickets are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.