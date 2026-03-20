THE new Reform UK group leader at Staffordshire County Council has presided over his first public cabinet meeting since his election by fellow party members.

Cllr Martin Murray, who has been serving as acting council leader since December, will now head up the controlling party on a permanent basis, while fellow cabinet member Hayley Coles has been appointed Deputy Group Leader.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting held the day after his election was announced, he said:

“I am honoured to have been elected as Reform group leader. We are grateful for the trust our members have placed in us and we will repay that trust by getting on with the job at hand. “The leader of the council will be officially confirmed at full council on 26th March. Until then I will continue to act as leader. “We are here to serve Staffordshire and we will keep taking decisions that support residents, communities and local businesses, driving efficiency and value for money at every step. “Most residents look at this council and they don’t see the committees or papers – they see what changes on their street, at their children’s schools and in their communities. They see whether roads get fixed, whether they feel safe and supported or if their town is moving forward. “That is why we have set out a clear strategic direction and we will keep on delivering through practical decisions and practical results.”

The county council was left without a permanent leader more than three months ago following the resignation of former Reform UK member Cllr Ian Cooper, who now sits as an independent councillor.

He was expelled from the party after he failed to disclose a social media account and has faced allegations over racist social media posts.

Cllr Chris Large was due to succeed him as the authority’s new leader earlier this year, but stood down just days after the announcement due to a family bereavement, and is also now an independent council member.

He previously hit the headlines following allegations that a TikTok account bearing his name made or endorsed racist comments, but said that he had not been personally responsible for the activity and that a large number of people had access to the account.

Anti-racism protesters have been gathering outside County Buildings on full council meeting days since December, calling for the resignation of the two former leaders and cabinet member Cllr Peter Mason who apologised in November for his “choice of words” on controversial social media posts made in 2023 and 2024 before his election.

Conservative opposition group leader Cllr Philip White, said:

“After 100 days of chaos caused by racism scandals we are about to appoint our third council leader since December. “Staffordshire has huge challenges including roads in the worst state we have ever seen and growing demand for social care and special educational needs so we need Reform to move on from their internal issues to focusing on running the council. “Cllr Murray has the opportunity to draw a line under these scandals and show he takes these issues seriously by removing Peter Mason from his cabinet. “For the good of all of Staffordshire we hope he will act to take the county in a better direction.”