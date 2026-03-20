WORK has taken place to improve access to a local open space.

Christian Fields has seen upgrades to the steps and car park area as part of plans to enhance the site.

Further enhancements are also on the way, including the introduction of more biodiverse grassed areas and additional benches and bins.

Dan Floyd, founder aof Friends of Christian Fields, said:

“This is a really important step forward for the area. Improving access has always been a priority and it’s great to see that progress now becoming visible. “There’s still more to come – this is just the beginning of a wider vision to create a space that works better for both the community, the dog lovers and local wildlife.”