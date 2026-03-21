A TALENTED local care home chef has been named as a finalist in a national competition.

Jake Walker-Macey, head chef at Hammerwich Hall Care Home, was crowned winner in the regional final of the Advinia Healthcare Star Chef of the Year Awards.

He was accompanied by residents and staff for the event which saw him cook up a treat, with others also cheering him on via an online livestream.

Jake said:

“It was an absolute thrill to participate and to win a place in the national finals. I’m really excited. “It meant an awful lot to me to have people cheering me on in person and back at the home. “Now I’ve got my eyes on the top prize, and I’m really hoping to bring another win home to Hammerwich.”

The Star Chef of the Year awards see the majority of the judging panel comprising of residents from care homes.

Jake’s dishes – including a chicken and leek pie with buttery mash – were highly praised by judges.

He will now compete at the national finals in Manchester in April.

Home manager Kerrie Carpenter said:

“We are all so proud of Jake and we can’t wait to cheer him on at the finals. “The competition is incredibly fierce, but everyone at Hammerwich Hall knows what an amazing chef Jake is – and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the national judges agree.”