THE leader of Lichfield District Council is urging people to have their say on plans for the future of local authorities.

The Government is currently consulting on five different options to end the two-tier council system.

It will mean services currently delivered by the district council and Staffordshire County Council will come under the responsibility of a single authority in future.

A number of alternatives for how Staffordshire would be divided in a new structure have been drawn up.

They include a scheme favoured by Lichfield District Council which would see it link up with Tamworth and East Staffordshire, while Reform UK’s proposal at Staffordshire County Council would see an east-west split, putting Lichfield and Burntwood in with areas including Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Moorlands.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the district council, said:

“There are a number of different proposals being considered, each with different implications for our communities. “Our proposal is clear – we believe local government should remain close to the people it serves, with councils that reflect local identity and are the right size to deliver effectively. “I would strongly encourage residents, businesses and community organisations to take a few minutes to respond before the consultation closes.”

The consultation closes at midnight on Thursday (26th March). To have your say visit www.staffordshirestokeLGR.org.uk.