A COUNCILLOR says residents have been listened to after it was confirmed that Lichfield’s bus station would not move from its current location.

There had been speculation that the facility could move to make way for the redevelopment of the Birmingham Road Site.

But after it was revealed that plans for a new linear park were being drawn up on part of the land, Lichfield District Council says that although it will redesign the station, it will be kept in the current location.

It comes following the news a consultation has also begun on proposals for 140 new homes on the former Tempest Ford plot.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said he was pleased that “real concern” from residents had been taken on board.

He said:

“The original plans did not involve a bus station on the main site and many residents have contacted us over the years to ask what is happening about it. “We have listened to residents and stepped up pressure on Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council to sort this out. “We have also stressed that Lichfield District Council needs to be open minded about the location of the bus station, including it being on the main Birmingham Road Site which was not originally proposed. “Lichfield District Council have now changed their mind about the new bus station and this will stay. We support that and that is great news for our residents.”