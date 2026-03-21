A PACKED weekend of rugby awaits as Cooke Fields as Lichfield sees players of all ages taking to the field.

The senior men get things under way this afternoon (21st March) with a 3pm kick-off against third-placed Bromsgrove.

The 2nds are on the round with a trip to Newport, while the women’s 1sts head to Blaydon for their penutimate league fixture.

Tomorrow, the boys under-15s will be meeting Burton for the third consecutive year in the final of the county cup. Kick-off is at 12.45pm.

There is county cup final action for the under-13 boys too as they head to Walsall to face Longton at 11am.

Lichfield’s minis tournamnet will see under-seven through to under-nine teams in action from 9pm.

The other action of the weekend sees the Colts look to continue their chase for the title when they welcome Sutton at 2.30pm, while the under-18 girls are at home to Chesterfield at the same time.