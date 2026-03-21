PLANS have been drawn up for a new industrial unit to be built in Colton.

The 357 square metre development is being proposed for the Rydal Estate on Colton Road.

It will be located at the rear of the site.

A planning statement submitted to Lichfield District Council said:

“Rydal Estate has provided an industrial use site for over 25 years, accommodating various commercial businesses within a rural area and therefore promoting the local economy and its employment prospects. “The general appearance of the proposed building will take influence and be sympathetic to the existing buildings on the estate.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.