AWARD-WINNING singer and actress Patti Boulaye OBE is bringing a night of powerhouse vocals and laughter to Lichfield.

Having recently completed a year-long tour with Mary Poppins, the performer will bring her Here I Am show to The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th April.

It features songs and stories from the shows she has performed in on the West End and around the country, including Hair, The Black Mikado and Carmen Jones.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Patti Boulaye has a reputation for captivating her audiences, so this will be on to enjoy.”

Tickets are £22 from thehubstmarys.co.uk.