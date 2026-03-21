DRIVERS in Fradley are being advised ahead of an overnight road closure.

Wood End Lane will be shut between the Watery Lane junction and the A515 between 8pm tomorrow (22nd March) and 5am the following morning.

A spokesperson for the contractor behin the work said:

“This emergency repair is required to address damage to a section of the carriageway. “A diversion route will be in place for the duration of the closure.”

It comes ahead of Wood End Lane being used as part of the diversion route when the A38 shuts for 11 days in both directions between Swinfen and Hilliard’s Cross later this month.