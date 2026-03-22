AN antiques and vintage fair is coming to Lichfield.
The event is taking place from 10am to 3pm on 12th April.
For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page where people can also find out information about taking a stall at the fair.
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AN antiques and vintage fair is coming to Lichfield.
The event is taking place from 10am to 3pm on 12th April.
For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page where people can also find out information about taking a stall at the fair.