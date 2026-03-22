A BURNTWOOD developer has submitted plans for 55 new homes in Barton-under-Needwood.

Cameron Homes has earmarked the 5.3-acre site off Efflinch Lane for the scheme.

It has worked with Roberts Limbrick Architects to develop the plan for East Staffordshire Borough Council for a mix of one- to five-bedroom properties, of which 40% would be allocated as affordable housing.

John Hickman, group land director for Tara Group and Cameron Homes, said:

“We are pleased to have submitted a full planning application for this prime site in Barton-under-Needwood, which is a village we’ve been targeting for suitable development opportunities for several years. “It’s less than half an hour from our office headquarters in Burntwood and one of the best-known, most sought after villages in Staffordshire. “Many of the 55 homes planned for the site will benefit from a stunning outlook, over wonderful countryside. “For the open market plots, we’ve proposed eight of our most popular family homes, to appeal to aspirational buyers looking to embrace a low-maintenance semi-rural lifestyle. “We will continue to work with council officers, councillors and stakeholders as this planning application is considered.”

The development will also see the introduction of “ecological enhancments” such as new trees, hedgerows and wildflower areas.