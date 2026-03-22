A NEW series of meditation classes is launching in Lichfield.

Taking place on Thursdays from 26th March from 7.30pm to 9pm at Curborough Community Centre, the workshops will be run by Gen Kelsang Dema from the Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centre.

A spokesperson said:

“Discover how to release stress and anxiety with simple, inspiring meditations. Learn to protect your peace, let go of worries and create space for calm, clarity, and genuine happiness in your everyday life.

“We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk. At the end there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments.

“Each session is self-contained so you can join at any time.”