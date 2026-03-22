A LOCAL woman whose mother was cared for at St Giles Hospice is encouraging others to honour and remember their loved ones with a Celebrate Lives Lived dedication.

Lisa Thompson, 35, is sharing her story as part of the Whittington charity’s fundraising initiative.

Celebrate Lives Lived invites people to dedicate an orange gerbera in the hospice’s garden in memory of a loved one.

Lisa said the fundraiser would help others receive the care and support her mum Julie and her family did in 2023.

She said:

“My mum was amazing. She was a friend to everybody – funny, caring, always seeing the positive in every situation. She was an incredible mum and my very best friend. “Mum always spoke highly of St Giles. After she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2023, she told us very clearly – even though she struggled to talk about the future – that when the time came, she wanted her last days to be at the hospice. “The day after my birthday, in November 2023, she told us she was ready. And very quickly, she was brought to the Inpatient Unit where she spent nine peaceful days being cared for by the team at St Giles, surrounded by the people who loved her most.”

After the care Lisa’s mum received, she made the decision to join the charity herself and now works as part of the fundraising team.

She added:

“After mum died, I found myself looking for reasons to return to St Giles. I realised my life had changed and that I wanted to work somewhere that made a difference to families like ours. “Eventually, a role came up in the fundraising team. Every day I feel proud to play a small part in helping St Giles provide care for people when they need it most. “Mum is still very much part of my everyday life at St Giles. I’ve taken part in Celebrate Lives Lived for the past two years, dedicating a gerbera in her memory. When I write her name or share her photo, it feels like I’m keeping her memory alive. “I used to worry that people might stop talking about her or forget her, but Celebrate Lives Lived gives me, and hundreds of other families, the opportunity to remember those we love.”

The closing date for Celebrate Lives Lived dedications is midday on 15th April. Any made after then will not be included in the gardens, but will still be displayed on the virtual Celebrate Lives Lived Garden on the hospice website.

To make a dedication, visit www.stgileshospice.com/celebrateliveslived.