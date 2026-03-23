FAMILIES are being invited to hop aboard for a fun show with Last Unicorn Airways in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the story of two baggage handlers as they recreate a fantastical round-the-world adventure, opening suitcases brimming with trinkets, fine clothes, alluring smells and exciting tales.

Among the treasures lies a special case containing The Flying Trunk, an Arabian Nights-inspired fable about a daring, globe-trotting storyteller with nothing but a magical flying suitcase.

Adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s story, the show is “a heartwarming reflection on courage, connection and resilience “.

The show – suitable for youngsters aged four to nine – will be followed by an immersive sensory installation.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We love welcoming families to The Hub and this highly-praised show is a fully immersive and inclusive experience designed for families to enjoy together. “Both whimsical and educational, it is perfect for encouraging imagination and creativity.”

Tickets for the show on 19th April are £9 adults and £7 children. To book visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.