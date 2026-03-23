BURNTWOOD’S slow start proved costly as they went down 24-15 at Stourbridge 2nds.

Jack Johnson’s men paid the price for going 19 points in 13 minutes – and they were unable to find the creativity and accuracy to stage a comeback.

Stourbridge went ahead in the first minute. A kick downfield was spilled and right winger Will Shillingford was gifted an easy score which James Westwood converted.

Kian Carter’s break, followed by a kick and chase to the try line, looked promising for Burntwood, but the hosts escaped to win a penalty on halfway. A quick tap and Shiillingford was away again for his second try. Westwood’s conversion attempt rebounded off a post.

Another high kick followed by a remarkable bounce had the visitors in trouble and lock forward Dylan Beech Bailey went over under the posts. Westwood converted.

Burntwood rose to the challenge to reduce the deficit to nine points by the break. Prompted by good breaks from Billy Fisher and Carter, they had a penalty advantage, but didn’t require it as possession was moved wide for Sam Hull to cross in the right corner for an unconverted try on 15 minutes.

Johnson’s men went on to dominate territory for the next 20 minutes, but failed to make it pay until Luke Rookyard collected messy possession at a five metre line out to roll his way over the line.

The hosts had two chances to extend their lead prior to half-time, but the Burntwood defence held out.

As the second period began, the next score was crucial for both teams. A goal line drop out directly into touch gave Stourbridge the opportunity from a five metre scrum – and they took it with Russ Brown squeezing over for an unconverted bonus point try on 46 minutes.

Burntwood dominated territory again for a 20 minute spell, but with no reward until Neil Holden, on as a half-time replacement, forced his way over the try line to celebrate his return to the club after several seasons away.

The final ten minutes saw the hosts keep play in the visitors’ half as they looked to secure their five points. A penalty goal attempt went wide, and then they were held up over the line to leave the scoreline unaltered until the final whistle.

Elsewhere, there was also disappointment for Burntwood 2nds as they went down narrowly away to Wednesbury 18-15.

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