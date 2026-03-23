COUNCIL chiefs have taken the first step towards unlocking more powers and funding for Staffordshire as part of devolution plans.

Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council are among ten local authorities in the area to jointly submit an expression of interest for a Foundation Strategic Authority (FSA).

As well as giving the county greater control over transport, skills, employment support, planning and development, it would also be a “stepping stone” towards the greater powers available to Mayoral Strategic Authorities under the Government’s plans for devolution.

Cllr Martin Murray, chair of the Staffordshire Leaders Board, said:

“We welcome Government’s interest in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent as a candidate for devolution. “We are seeing areas without devolved powers lose out to those who have, so securing an FSA as soon as possible is essential if we are to unlock greater investment and opportunities for our communities. “It will also give us a formal seat at the table and a stronger national voice on the issues that matter most.”

Cllr Jane Ashworth, vice chair of the board, added:

“We first expressed our interest in devolution over 18 months ago – and this is a natural first step for our area. “We stand ready and united in our desire to move forward at pace.”