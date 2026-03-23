LICHFIELD beat Bromsgrove 41-37 to complete the double over their higher-placed opponents.

The results at Cooke Fields sees the Myrtle Greens stay in sixth spot, nine points ahead of relegation but just three off the promotion play-off spots.

But it was Bromsgrove who struck first with a penalty kick after the home side had infringed at the ruck.

Lichfield pressed from the restart and a marauding run by Jack Hurst resulted in a penalty for offside. The hosts kicked to the corner, but were penalised for blocking at the line out.

There was more luck from the next penalty as Charlie Milner levelled things up after Bromsgrove conceded a penalty at the scrum.

The visitors looked to have gone back in front, only for a forward pass to deny them. the ball was brought back fro a penalty for offside though and they kicked to make it 6-3 after 17 minutes.

Lichfield fought back once more with a line-out leading to a clever missed pass by Ditch Burton for Tyler Moseley to saunter over unopposed.

The city side’s lead was extended when Charlie Milner kicked through for Paul Maxwell-Keys to gather the ball at pace and score wide out. Milner added the extras.

Bromsgrove again saw their try hopes thwarted by a forward pass – but again they came back for a penalty, opting this time to run the ball which eventually saw them score a converted try.

Lichfield’s task was toughened when influential number eight Burton received a yellow card, with the visitors making their numerical advantage count with a converted close range try.

Things got even worse for the hosts before half time as Maxwell-Keys sustained a knee injury, but play continued around him with Bromsgrove scoring once more to give themselves a 27-15 lead at the break.

Both sides had opportunities to score in the opening minutes of the second half, but were thwarted by errors and penalties respectively.

It was the visitors who eventually added to the scoreboard when a series of drives allowed their fly-half to shrug off a challenge and burst through to score by the posts. The conversion was added.

With just under 30 minutes to play, Lichfield had to score three times to register a win – and they made their first opportunity count when George Butler crashed over. Milner added the extra points.

Bromsgrove responded though and conceded a penalty which again stretched the gap to 15 points.

But Lichfield dug deep and saw Tyler Moseley cross to secure a vital bonus point.

The city side weren’t done there though as they narrowed the gap even further seven minutes from time when a clever chip kick over the defence saw Rhys Davies collect the ball at pace and score near to the posts for Milner to add the conversion.

The game turned the way of the Mytle Greens when a textbook drive saw second row Chris Bennett pile over the line. The conversion was successful and Lichfield led.

There were still three minutes to go though and Bromsgrove – not for the first time – regathered the ball from their kick off. The forwards drove hard to win a penalty on the 22. The visitors opted to run, but Lichfield’s defence again held firm and in what turned out to be the final passage of play.