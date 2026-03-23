A CAMPAIGN to ensure there are enough places for post-16 education has been backed by Staffordshire County Council.

It comes after a report found that there would be increased pressure on the further education sector due to an expected growth in the number of young people not in education, employment or training.

The study said that by 2029-30, an additional 4,185 post-16 places will be needed across Staffordshire.

A new campaign – A Focus on Skills for Growth in Staffordshire – is setting out how councils, businesses and education providers will work together in a bid to secure additional funding to meet future needs.

Cllr Martin Murray, acting leader and cabinet member for economy and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Young people are our future workforce and creating real opportunities for them is our priority. This means making sure they have access to high quality learning and training so they can achieve their full potential, with the positive impact that will bring to our county and communities. “Our colleges are full beyond capacity, which shows just how good and popular Staffordshire further education and colleges are. “We now need Government to back our success and help fund an expansion so more people can get the qualifications and education they need and deserve.”

An application to secure £4million per year to increase Staffordshire’s training provision places for 800 young people has already been submitted to the Department for Education.

Craig Hodgson, chair of the Staffordshire Colleges Network, said:

“We are collectively determined that the county’s young people have access to the high-quality training they need and deserve to enable them to prosper throughout their careers. “We know from our report that demand is already outpacing supply and without action, we risk a serious shortfall in the skilled workforce our businesses rely on. “Further investment in training provision for young people is essential and will enable them to access higher-skilled, better-paid jobs being created locally. “Without the necessary investment, we risk denying thousands the opportunity to build successful careers, while stalling the county’s economic growth.”