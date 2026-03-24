BURNTWOOD’S under-15 side are celebrating after securing the Staffordshire Plate.

They beat a combined Willenhall and Wolverhampton side 41-29 in the final at Lichfield.

The opposition took an early lead with a converted try, but Burntwood grew into the game to have what looked like a match-winning lead going into the second half.

However, the boys from the Black Country had other ideas and after a burst of scoring they regained the lead 29-27 moving into the final quarter of the contest.

Back came Burntwood once more to score two converted tries in the time remaining to clinch the win.