COUNCILLORS are set to discuss proposals to create a larger meeting room at its headquarters in Burntwood.

The meeting of Burntwood Town Council tomorrow (25th March) will decide whether to push ahead with the scheme at the Old Mining College Centre.

The scheme has already been supported by an allocation of £13,000 of Section 106 funding from Lichfield District Council, with members now asked whether to use general reserves for any additional costs.

A report from town clerk Steve Lightfoot said:

“The existing meeting facilities at The Old Mining College have limited capacity for larger meetings and do not provide an ideal layout for hybrid meetings or public attendance. “The proposed works will combine and reconfigure an existing office space to create a larger, more functional meeting room capable of accommodating approximately 25–30 people seated around a table, with appropriate audio-visual equipment to support video conferencing. “The works will be undertaken in-house by the council’s Burrt team, with labour costs charged at an agreed internal rate and contained within the approved project budget.”

The total cost of the work is expected to be £14,150.