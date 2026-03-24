AN Easter egg trail is taking place in Lichfield city centre next week.

Organised by local baby boutique Seedlings Baby, the event takes place on 1st and 2nd April.

Designed for youngsters aged eight and under, the free trail encourages families to explore the city and support its independent business community.

Families can join the fun from 10am to 3pm each day by picking up a map from Seedlings Baby on Tudor Row.

They then need to spot the eggs in windows of participating businesses and collect stickers. Once complete, they can return to Seedlings Baby to collect a chocolate treat.

Helen Morley, from Seedlings Baby, said:

“We wanted to create a low-stress, high-fun activity for families and little ones. It’s a great way to get some fresh air, burn off some energy, and celebrate our wonderful local independent businesses.”