FILM crews and hundreds of performers have been busy creating movie magic around Lichfield.

It is part of a project by the LCA Academy and Agency to create a series of nine original short films written by Eleanor Ham.

More than 300 students joined the scheme designed to give them hands-on experience of working on a professional filming set.

A number of locations around Lichfield were used, including Lichfield Cathedral School, Whitemoor Lakes, the Lichfield Garrick, Jungle Street Kitchen, Melbourne coffee shop, Stowe Mount Care Home and Lichfield Cathedral.

The completed films will be showcased at the LCA Oscars Film Premiere, a red carpet event taking place at the National Memorial Arboretum at the end of April in front of 650 guests.

Eleanor Ham, director of LCA Academy and Agency, said:

“We give students the opportunity to experience a real life film set, star in a film, and prepare for a career in the professional industry if they choose that path. “It also helps to build confidence and supports the National Curriculum, giving our students valuable skills that benefit both their education and everyday life. “It’s been an amazing experience for everyone involved. It’s definitely been a challenge and a lot of hard work – especially as we only have three hours per class to film each production, but our students did exceptionally well. They really are true professionals and I’m so proud of them all.”

With filming now complete, the focus shifts to editing the nine films ahead of the big premiere night.

LCA Academy and Agency is currently seeking sponsors for the event.

Eleanor said:

“We’ve had fantastic support so far, but we’re still looking for more sponsors. There are opportunities for everyone, whatever the budget, so we’d love to hear from anyone interested in getting involved. “We are really grateful for all the support given to LCA by local businesses including the CakeBox who supplied a beautiful cake as a prop that all our mini-students and care home residents were able to enjoy after filming.”

For sponsorship enquiries email ange@lcaacademyandagency.co.uk.