LICHFIELD’S MP has criticised “shocking and unacceptable” local post deliveries.

Labour’s Dave Robertson made his comments in a letter to the chair of the Business and Trade Committee.

He said local residents across his constituency area were suffering from “severe and persistent delays” in deliveries.

In his letter – written ahead of Royal Mail’s scheduled appearance before the committee this week – Mr Robertson said that despite repeated efforts to secure action to improve services, the scale of the problem had not been acknowledged.

He revealed how some homes were receiving only large bundles of mail every few weeks, while one household received no post for 69 days.

The MP said:

“These delays are not minor inconveniences. People are missing GP and hospital appointments, court summons, and urgent financial notices. “Some are being fined for bills they never received. “This is a systemic failure, and Royal Mail must be held to account.”

A survey carried out by Mr Robertson in September last year saw more than 300 residents respond – with nearly 70% saying that post was “almost always late”.

The Lichfield MP added:

“I look forward to hearing Royal Mail’s evidence this week. “My constituents deserve a postal service that meets its basic obligations. The current situation is unacceptable – and it must change.”