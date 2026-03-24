LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women returned to winning ways against the already relegated Loughborough Town.

The city side began brightly and won an early short corner which saw Amy Palmer slap home to break the deadlock.

Loughborough managed a few short corners, but the Lichfield defence held firm before doubling their advantage when Nicky Lote drove along the baseline and slotted under the keeper.

The second half saw the city women continue to control proceedings. Ellie Doubleday worked tirelessly in the front line and was rewarded when she rounded the keeper to make it 3-0.

Doubleday was denied a second after seeing her strike ruled out by the officials.

Lichfield were not to be denied a fourth though as Laura Jackson netted.