A LOCAL pub is set to undergo a six-figure improvement scheme.

The Holly Bush, in Little Hay Lane, will see work carried out to the interior, including new decor, lighting and furniture, while the outdoor garden space and also been upgraded.

A spokesperson for owner Chef and Brewer said:

“The Holly Bush will temporarily close to the public from 23rd March while the pub undergoes a full renovation, with the new and improved venue set to reopen its doors next month. “The investment will deliver improvements both inside and out, preserving the pub’s unique character while offering a range of modern comforts to elevate customers’ drinking and dining experiences.”