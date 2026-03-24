A LICHFIELD charity is inviting the community to put the kettle on and help tackle loneliness through a special partnership with one of Britain’s best-known cutlery makers.

Not-for-profit organisation Grace Cares has teamed up with Arthur Price to launch a raffle in celebration of National Tea Party Day.

The partnership will see an Arthur Price Everyday Classic 44 Piece Boxed Set – a stainless steel cutlery offering worth £279 – given away to raise funds for Grace Cares’ hardship grants and community programmes supporting older people and unpaid caregivers.

Raffle tickets cost £10 each, with the draw taking place on National Tea Party Day on 21st April.

Hannah Montgomery, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“Sharing tea and cake might seem simple, but moments of connection are incredibly powerful. “National Tea Party Day felt like the perfect opportunity to bring people together while raising funds to support older people and unpaid caregivers in our community.”

According to Age UK, around 1.4 million older people say they often feel lonely, while data from the Office for National Statistics highlights the serious impact chronic loneliness can have on wellbeing and health.

Simon Price, chairman of Arthur Price, said:

“The statistics about loneliness are incredibly sad and we want to help in any way we can to bring people together. “We’re delighted to partner with Grace Cares supporting older people in the community – and we hope this raffle helps spark more connections and friendships.”

For details and to buy tickets for the raffle visit grace-cares.com/donations/arthur-price-raffle.

Grace Cares is also encouraging local residents to get involved by hosting their own tea parties for older people alongside the charity.

Hannah added:

“If anyone would like to host a tea party, we would absolutely love to hear from you. “A cup of tea, a slice of cake and good conversation can make a real difference.”

To find out more about hosting a tea party, visit www.grace-cares.com, call 01543 730189 or email hello@grace-cares.com.