A NEW programme is being rolled out in a bid to improve the appearance of shopfronts across Lichfield city centre.

A design code will be rolled out for future improvements to ensure they “respect and enhance” the historic character of the area.

There will also be a new Heritage Shopfront Grant Scheme to provide financial support to help independent traders enhance the appearance and accessibility of their premises.

Lichfield District Council said it would focus on areas within the city centre conservation area, including Market Square, Bird Street, Market Street, Tamworth Street and Sandford Street.

The programme will include restoring traditional timber shopfronts, reinstating historic architectural features, installing heritage-approved signage and lighting and removing modern alterations.

Cllr Richard Holland, cabinet member for high street and economic development, said:

“Lichfield’s historic streets are a huge part of what makes our city so special – and they are something residents are rightly proud of. “This scheme is about celebrating that heritage while supporting our local businesses to thrive. “By providing clear guidance and practical financial support, we’re making it easier for traders to enhance their shopfronts in a way that respects the character of our historic centre. “A more attractive and welcoming high street benefits everyone – from businesses and residents to visitors who come to enjoy everything Lichfield has to offer.”

Participation in the grant scheme will be voluntary, with the council working with property owners and businesses to align proposed improvements with the new design guidance.

To view the design code and give your views visit the Heritage Shopfront Design Code and Grant Scheme webpage.

Businesses and property owners who would like to learn more or express an early interest in the scheme can do so online.