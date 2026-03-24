LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s men suffered disappointment against a strong Loughborough Students 2nds side.

A ten minute blitz early on saw the damage done as the visitors went ahead via a number of one-touch passes to create the opening.

The lead was doubled with a penalty stroke that gave Gavin Adams no chance.

The second half saw Lichfield find their rhythm as a short corner routine found a way into the net courtesy of Steven Bailey.

The city side had a chance to draw level late on, but the visiting keeper made a smart double side to deny them a point.