COMMUNITY projects are set to benefit from a funding pot from the Staffordshire Commissioner.

Initiatives that aim to address community safety priorities, such as reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, will be able to bid for a pot of £100,000 as part of the Community Safety Fund.

An additional £10,000 will also be given to each of the Staffordshire Community Safety Partnerships to tackle local issues identified by residents.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“I provide funding to our local Community Safety Partnerships each year because their understanding and knowledge is vital when tackling community concerns and anti-social behaviour. “It is also crucial that partners regularly work together with the police to maintain community safety. “I look forward to finding out more about the projects that benefit from the Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund this year and hope that they will make a real difference to residents and businesses in Staffordshire.”