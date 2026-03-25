PLANS to build 430 new homes in Burntwood is the “wrong development in the wrong place”, Green Party representatives have said.
The Cameron Homes scheme is being earmarked for land south of Highfields Road.
But the Lichfield and Burntwood branch of the Green Party said it had formally opposed the proposals, warning they would cause “irreversible environmental harm” and place “unsustainable pressure” on local services.
Party member Cllr Jayne Shardlow, who lives in the area, said the location of the land near the Chasewater Site of Special Scientific Interest meant the impact on wildlife and habitats should not be ignored:
“I regularly enjoy walking around Chasewater and seeing the deer and waterfowl. I am concerned that building nearby on such a large scale will endanger this wonderful environment beloved by local residents.”
The party also criticised the application’s reliance on reclassifying the land as so-called grey belt, arguing that this is not a recognised planning designation and should not be used to justify development on protected land.
Cllr Shardlow added:
“This is the wrong development in the wrong place. Building on green belt land threatens the distinct identity of our communities and risks merging Burntwood with Brownhills.
“Once this land is lost, it is lost forever.”
Concerns have also been raised about the impact on already stretched infrastructure in the town, with schools operating at near capacity and health services under strain.
Cllr Shardlow said:
“Residents are already struggling to access basic services. Adding hundreds of homes without guaranteed infrastructure is simply not sustainable.
“Highfields Road is already busy and, at times, unsafe. This development would significantly increase congestion and risk, particularly for children travelling to nearby schools.
“At a time of growing food insecurity and climate instability, sacrificing our best farmland for speculative development is deeply irresponsible.”
Developer Cameron Homes said the scheme would help tackle a recognised housing shortage.
Kate Tait, group strategic land and planning director for Cameron Homes, said:
“Our £150million plans would create hundreds of construction jobs, revitalise the area and deliver benefits for the whole community.
“Lichfield District Council has a significant housing land supply shortfall, with Burntwood needing to accommodate 1,350 new dwellings by 2029. Strategic proposals like this are required to meet the local demand for new housing.
“We will continue to work alongside officers, councillors and consultees while this planning application is considered.”
No. The Green politician doesn’t “live in the area” unless the area is that covered by Lichfield Live. She lives over 4 miles away in Upper Longdon and was onlyt co-opted on to Longdon Parish Council a few weeks ago. So not even a Burntwood resident let alone a Hammerwich resident, but clearly now wants to use the term “Councillor” in her Green Party press releases.
At least her Register of Interests states that she is a member of the Green Party on the Parish Council unlike the newly unelected or nor co-opted but “transitioned” Green Lichfield City Councillor, Councillor Schafer.
When this council, and many others, commit to large developments up to 2029 what do they think happens next? Another period of expansion, and then another? Governments and developers can use the same case indefinitely.
There is seemingly no way of preventing communities expanding in exponential urban sprawl. The long, and short, term consequences are rarely considered. It will be someone else’s problem further down the line!
How about focusing on the real issue Mr Norman?