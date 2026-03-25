PLANS to build 430 new homes in Burntwood is the “wrong development in the wrong place”, Green Party representatives have said.

The Cameron Homes scheme is being earmarked for land south of Highfields Road.

But the Lichfield and Burntwood branch of the Green Party said it had formally opposed the proposals, warning they would cause “irreversible environmental harm” and place “unsustainable pressure” on local services.

Party member Cllr Jayne Shardlow, who lives in the area, said the location of the land near the Chasewater Site of Special Scientific Interest meant the impact on wildlife and habitats should not be ignored:

“I regularly enjoy walking around Chasewater and seeing the deer and waterfowl. I am concerned that building nearby on such a large scale will endanger this wonderful environment beloved by local residents.”

The party also criticised the application’s reliance on reclassifying the land as so-called grey belt, arguing that this is not a recognised planning designation and should not be used to justify development on protected land.

Cllr Shardlow added:

“This is the wrong development in the wrong place. Building on green belt land threatens the distinct identity of our communities and risks merging Burntwood with Brownhills. “Once this land is lost, it is lost forever.”

Concerns have also been raised about the impact on already stretched infrastructure in the town, with schools operating at near capacity and health services under strain.

Cllr Shardlow said:

“Residents are already struggling to access basic services. Adding hundreds of homes without guaranteed infrastructure is simply not sustainable. “Highfields Road is already busy and, at times, unsafe. This development would significantly increase congestion and risk, particularly for children travelling to nearby schools. “At a time of growing food insecurity and climate instability, sacrificing our best farmland for speculative development is deeply irresponsible.”

Developer Cameron Homes said the scheme would help tackle a recognised housing shortage.

Kate Tait, group strategic land and planning director for Cameron Homes, said:

“Our £150million plans would create hundreds of construction jobs, revitalise the area and deliver benefits for the whole community. “Lichfield District Council has a significant housing land supply shortfall, with Burntwood needing to accommodate 1,350 new dwellings by 2029. Strategic proposals like this are required to meet the local demand for new housing. “We will continue to work alongside officers, councillors and consultees while this planning application is considered.”