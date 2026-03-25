GREEN-FINGERED members of Liberty Jamboree are working on a special project at Christian Fields.

The organisation, which supports young people with learning or physical disabilities and neurodiversity recently moved to new headquarters near the nature reserve off Eastern Avenue.

Offering to assist Lichfield District Council’s parks team with projects as a learning experience, members enjoyed a planting day sowing daffodils, tulips, sunflower seeds, wildflower seeds and snowdrops in a planter near the entrance.

They will also maintain and water the planter and support other activities at Christian Fields going forward.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“I’m delighted that members of Liberty Jamboree have joined the team for this project. “With their new headquarters close by, Christian Fields is an ideal location for young Liberty Jamboree members to learn and also participate in work that enhances the local community.”

Maggi Huckfield CEO of Liberty Jamboree, said:

“It is so important that Liberty members are involved in wider community initiatives that help create a truly inclusive community. “Our young people loved choosing the plants and being actively involved in the project. Opportunities like this help them feel part of something bigger while contributing positively to their local area.”