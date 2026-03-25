A FORMER stable block in Stonnall could be converted into a pilates studio if plans are approved.

The development has been earmarked for the building at Swan Cottage on Mill Lane.

A planning statement said:

“The intention is to sensitively repurpose the building to support health, wellbeing and local enterprise, while preserving the character and setting of the rural environment. “The studio aims to run three sessions over seven days a week. Classes would be 40 minutes with 20 minutes between them. “The building has been designed to accommodate six pilates beds, a changing area and wet room.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.