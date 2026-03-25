MAGIC and illusion will be in abundance at a show in Lichfield.

Masters of Deception comes to the city stage on 3rd April.

It will feature Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones, Matricks Illusion and The Oberons.

A spokesperson said:

“Masters Of Deception brings together three of the very best magic and illusion acts in the country, combining their skills and distinctive styles to create a unique, entertaining and spectacular show.”

Tickets start at £25. To book, call 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.