A GUITARIST is bringing his immersive performance to Lichfield.

Nadav Tabak will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd April.

After a decade touring as one half of the Opal Ocean duo, looping guitarist Nadav is starting his solo chapter as he blends acoustic psy-trance, tribal grooves, Spanish rumba techniques and cinematic textures

Armed with a looping pedal and a deep rhythmic sensibility, the performer constructs intricate compositions in real time, drawing from global influences and organic percussion.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Nadav’s music will take you on an original and distinctive musical journey that is not to be missed.”

Tickets are £17.50 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.