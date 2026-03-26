POLICE are trying to track down thieves after a car was stolen from Lichfield city centre.

The black Jaguar E Pace was taken from Frog Lane car park between 7pm and 10pm on Monday (23rd March).

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 869 of 23rd March.

In a separate incident on the same day, a black and grey Yamaha Delight 125 motorbike was stolen from an address in Grange Lane.

It was taken between 5pm and 5.30pm.

Witnesses or those with relevant CCTV or doorbell footage can call 101, quoting incident 655 of 23rd March.