A COUNCILLOR has hailed a “wonderful” new Lichfield school after work was completed.

The £12million Greywood Primary Academy will welcome its first pupils later this year.

Cllr Janet Higgins, cabinet member for education and SEND, was given a tour of the facilities.

She said:

“It’s vital that we provide facilities like this for the benefit of our young people so that they can have an education and enjoy the environment, just like this spacious and wonderful school.”

The school is due to open to its first Reception pupils in September, with plans to offer nursery provision for children aged between two and four as well.