A JEWELLER will be going full circle when he opens a store in Lichfield city centre.

Adam Hogg will welcome the first customers to Cathedral Jewellers Lichfield on 18th April.

But it won’t be the first time the Market Street building has played a role in his life.

As a 15-year-old, Adam took a work placement at the store after developing an interest in jewellery.

It sparked a love of the craft which saw him go on to study at the School of Jewellery in Birmingham, where he trained as a goldsmith and developed traditional skills.

He then returned to spend 27 years with City Jewellers of Lichfield – but Adam and wife Amy have now decided to take the step out on their own.

The couple said:

“We set our sights on the historic Market Street premises, bringing new life to a building that already holds fond memories for many in Lichfield. “Returning to the very location where Adam first discovered the trade feels, in many ways, like a full-circle moment. “Today, Cathedral Jewellers sits proudly within one of Lichfield’s most historic buildings, thoughtfully restored and ready to begin its next chapter. “More than simply a jewellery boutique, Cathedral Jewellers represents something deeply personal. It is the result of years of dedication to the craft, the courage to begin again,and the shared vision of a husband-and-wife team determined to create something lasting. “For us, it’s not simply a business – it’s the beginning of a new family legacy, guided by experience and inspired by the city where the story first began.”

For more details, visit cathedral-jewellers.co.uk.