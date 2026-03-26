MEMBERS of Lichfield Squash Club played a key role in a successful end-of-season celebration for the sport across the county.

Players gathered for the Staffordshire Cup Finals Night at Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club this week.

While Lichfield were unable to progress beyond the quarter finals of the new competition, the club was heavily involved in organising the event, which brought together teams from across the county for an evening of competitive squash and presentations.

On court, Four Oaks were crowned the first Staffordshire Cup winners, defeating Lilleshall in the final, while Wolverhampton secured third place with victory over Oak Park in the play-off match.

The evening also marked the conclusion of the Staffordshire Winter League season, with Tamworth crowned league champions. Lichfield finished fourth.

Individual performances were recognised on the night, with each club nominating a Player of the Season.

Lichfield’s award went to Pete Knowles, who made a major impact after returning from injury, helping to galvanise the team and contribute to a strong run of results in the second half of the season.

Event organiser and Lichfield player James Roberts said:

“It was a great way to finish the season. Although we would have loved to be involved in the finals, we’re really proud to have helped organise the event and to see so many clubs come together. “The standard of squash and the spirit it was played in were both excellent.”

The newly introduced Staffordshire Cup was designed to complement the league season and encourage greater participation across clubs.