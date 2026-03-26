A TALENTED young rugby player from a school in Lichfield has landed a place in the Leicester Tigers Academy programme.

Fifteen-year-old Alfie Horton, who attends Maple Hayes Hall School, was on of just 30 players selected for the Staffordshire hub after four-month selection process.

The Year 10 student was nominated by his club Barton-under-Needwood for a trial in September last year, before attending further sessions in October and November. He was then invited to a final selection event in December.

Archie now trains with the elite squad every three weeks at the Staffordshire hub and will attend a residential course in April, followed by tournaments in May and October.

His mother, Anna Horton, said:

“We are extremely proud of Archie’s hard work and dedication and also his determination to make it as a professional rugby player.”

David Lowe, headteacher at Maple Hayes Hall School, said:

“We are delighted to see Archie achieve this outstanding accomplishment. His success demonstrates that when dyslexic pupils are given the right educational support, they can excel not only academically but in every aspect of their lives. “Archie’s dedication, determination and talent have shone through, and we look forward to following his rugby journey with great pride.”