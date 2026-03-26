THE new leader of Staffordshire County Council has been formally appointed.

Reform UK’s Cllr Martin Murray had been acting leader following the resignations of predecessors Cllr Ian Cooper and Cllr Chris Large.

But the cabinet member for economy and skills has now stepped up to the top job permanently.

He said:

“I am delighted that members have put their faith and trust in me. It is a huge honour to be chosen as leader of the council. “My aim now is to bring stability, strong leadership and focus on delivering what is important for this council and for the people we serve.”

Cllr Hayley Coles, cabinet member for communities and culture, will also take on the responsibility of deputy leader.