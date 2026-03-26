NEARLY 2,000 knives have been handed in as part of an amnesty campaign across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The initiative by Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire Police sees knife bins located across the region.

Blades handed over are then taken to the British Ironworks Centre to be melted down and recycle.

Between May 2025 and March 2026, residents deposited 1,958 knives via collection points at Morrisons stores in Lichfield and Burntwood, Burntwood Leisure Centre, and Tesco Extra in Lichfield.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community and public protection, said:

“I’m pleased that the campaign has continued to gain momentum and that this past year nearly 2,000 more blades have been collected. “Thank you to everyone across the district who has deposited a blade in one of the bins. It’s important to take them out of circulation so they can then be melted down and turned into other items. “This campaign is helping the district become safer and I would ask residents to keep supporting it.”

Since the knife bins were first introduced in August 2023, a total of 4,458 blades have been collected.

Chief Inspector Stuart Coleman, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“We have been continuing our close partnership with Lichfield District Council on the important work tackling violence in the community. “With our partners, we have taken more than 4,000 knives out of circulation in less than three years which is a great example of how this is working to prevent serious violence.”