A CHARITY shop in Lichfield is preparing to mark its 40th anniversary.

The St Giles Hospice Shop is hosting a special 1980s-themed celebration – and wants customers to join in the fun.

Since opening its doors on Tamworth Street in 1986, the outlet has played a vital role in raising funds for the Whittington-based charity, helping to provide end of life care and support for patients, and loved ones, across the region.

Then and now – how the St Giles Shop looked in 1986 and today

The anniversary event will take place from tomorrow (27th March) to Sunday, with retro music, themed decor and games on offer.

Customers are also being invited to don their best fancy dress to join in the fun.

Lorraine Ward, retail regional manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 40 years of serving the Lichfield community. “This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support from our staff, volunteers, supporters, donors and customers. Our 80s-themed celebration is a way to say thank you and bring everyone together for a weekend of fun.”