A LICHFIELD organisation is giving people their chance to bag a bargain bicycle.

Lichfield Re:Cycle works to restore and refurbish donated bikes and will be offering them for sale at Curborough Community Centre between 10am and 2pm on 28th March.

A range of sizes will be available, priced between £10 and £60.

A spokesperosn said:

“We also can offer any of our bikes on free long term loan for people who would like to cycle but can’t afford to buy one. “Our volunteers will be available to talk to people to help them choose a bike that suits them best.”

The organisation will also be holding a family cycling morning at the same venue from 9am to midday on 1st April.

Visitors can bring their bikes along for free adjustments and safety checks, with bikes available to purchase and loan too.

For more information please email lichfieldrecycleproject@gmail.com