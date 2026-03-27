A COUNCILLOR says residents preparing for more disruption during an 11-day closure of the A38 should see money spent maintaining their local roads.

Both sides of the carriageway will close for an extended period from this evening (27th March), with an official diversion route taking drivers along Wood End Lane through Fradley.

But during preparatory overnight closures earlier this week, Whittington residents have seen a number of local roads and lanes blocked with traffic trying to find an alternative route around the A38.

Cllr Claire Booker, Labour representative for Whittington and Streethay, said local people would feel short-changed by the disruption caused by the HS2 project.

“Residents understand that the work is necessary and will return the A38 to its original alignment and flow. “However, the frustration is with how long this has been going on. We need it to just get done. “In return, residents would appreciate some focus being paid to what matters to them – that decision makers start focusing on smaller projects such as footpaths, community centres and the upkeep of smaller roads. “Residents have had to put up with this disruption for a significant amount of time, and their small communities are being pounded by excess traffic, large vehicles and more cars. “Their roads need attention and they deserve to see money spent in their local communities, not just in the larger built-up areas. “It’s the least that can be done to say thank you for their patience and understanding.”

The work due to take place as part of the HS2 works will see the A38 carriageways realigned as part of the overbridge works which will see the line run underneath the road.

Cllr Booker’s comments come after Conservative representative for Armitage with Handsacre, Cllr Richard Cox, said those planning the roadworks had failed to recognise the impact on people living and working in the area.

He said:

“While I appreciate works will have to be carried out, I genuinely question why the rush given the HS2 project has now been put on hold for the lifetime of the current parliament, apart from major works like the cutting to cross the A38. “Neither Staffordshire County Council nor the Government can postpone these works. It means the concerns of gridlock and chaos raised by residents, communities and businesses are being ignored.”