A NIGHT of music in Lichfield will transport the audience back to the 90s.

Lichfield Arts is hosting the disco evening at the Lichfield Guildhall on 18th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Expect a huge mix of Britpop, indie, pop favourites and dance classics – the songs everyone remembers, from Oasis and Blur to Faithless, The Prodigy and the biggest chart hits of the era.

“Whether you’re here for the nostalgia, the dancefloor or just a great night out with friends, there’ll be something for everyone.”

Tickets can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

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