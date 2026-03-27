A NIGHT of music in Lichfield will transport the audience back to the 90s.

Lichfield Arts is hosting the disco evening at the Lichfield Guildhall on 18th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Expect a huge mix of Britpop, indie, pop favourites and dance classics – the songs everyone remembers, from Oasis and Blur to Faithless, The Prodigy and the biggest chart hits of the era. “Whether you’re here for the nostalgia, the dancefloor or just a great night out with friends, there’ll be something for everyone.”

Tickets can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.