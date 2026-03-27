A BURNTWOOD business has pledged £60,000 to Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

Tara Group has signed up as a partner through its Noel Sweeney Foundation.

It means it will play a key role in helping shape the future of the hospital by selecting priority projects to fund.

The two-year partnership was kicked off with a Race the Plane event which saw 20 corporate teams race against each other over ten hours to rack up the most mileage and donations while racing against a flight travelling from Birmingham to Mexico.

A total of £85,000 was raised, with the team from Tara Group topping the leaderboard for most miles covered.

Paul Morrissey, Cameron Homes’ operations director and a trustee of the Noel Sweeney Foundation, said:

“Having donated £25,000 to Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity over recent years, we are proud that the Noel Sweeney Foundation is pledging at least £60,000 in 2026-7. “We’ll be undertaking a number of initiatives to smash that total and we’re grateful to have taken part in the epic live Race the Plane challenge. With 20 colleagues taking turns on a static bike to notch up 342 miles, we knew that we were doing it to honour the generosity of our family, friends and those we work with who dug deep and donated £8,500.”

Established in 2020, following the death of the founder of Tara Group, the Noel Sweeney Foundation donated £512,000 to 109 local causes last year alone.

Katie Harris, corporate partnerships manager for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, said:

“We are hugely grateful to all at Tara Group and the Noel Sweeney Foundation for coming on board as a partner, especially the riders who endured a punishing day in the saddle, while they successfully raced a plane.”