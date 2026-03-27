NEW plans to crackdown on fly-tippers send a clear message to those thinking about dumping rubbish, Lichfield’s MP has said.

The local area has seen a number of high profile cases in recent months, with Lichfield District Council confirming thousands of pounds of fines had been issued.

The Government said its new Waste Crime Action Plan would create a “zero-tolerance approach” to waste crime by closing loopholes and providing powers to stop those behind fly-tipping.

Under the plans, offenders could be ordered to complete up to 20 hours of unpaid work cleaning streets and parks and be required to repay the cost of clearing the rubbish they dumped.

Enforcement will also be increased as part of a £45million investment over the next three years.

Lichfield’s Labour MP Dave Robertson said:

“Illegal dumping has become a persistent problem in too many of our towns and rural areas, leaving residents to deal with the consequences while offenders face little deterrent. “This crackdown is a major step forward. It shows that the Government is serious about restoring pride in our communities and standing up for the people who live here. “By forcing offenders to clean up the waste they dump and strengthening enforcement powers, we are sending a clear message – waste crime will not be tolerated.”

National figures estimate that waste crime costs the economy in England £1billion every year, with an estimated 20% of all waste illegally managed.

Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Emma Reynolds said:

“Waste criminals have been damaging our communities, countryside, environment and economy for too long. “This plan sends a clear message – dump illegally and you will face the full consequences. “Waste criminals will be forced to join clean up squads and made to pay for the clearing of illegal waste sites. We will give enforcement officers new police-style powers to bring offenders to justice.”